9 Upcoming events at Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls

Mountain America Center is situated in Snake River Landing at the corner of Pioneer Road and Event Center Drive in Idaho Falls. As summer kicks off, here are nine upcoming events at Mountain America Center.

Fierce Fighting Championship XXVI

Fierce Fighting Championship poster. Image courtesy of Mountain America Center.

Fierce Fighting Championship is Utah’s largest MMA promotion to operate in the state since the days of Showdown. The championship was inspired by the late Will Farrar and his top West Regional show, Showdown Fights. Fierce Fighting Championship is a product of the Fierce MMA Family, which has its roots in fighting.

Fierce Fighting Championship XXVI comes to Hero Arena inside the Mountain America Center June 24. Tickets are available online via Ticketmaster or in person at the Bingham Healthcare Box Office located at the venue.

Rexburg police officer and returned missionary Spencer Woodland will fight in the heavyweight division.

For more information on this event, sponsorship opportunities and fighter profiles, visit the Fierce Fighting Championship website.

Billy Currington

Billy Currington and Morgan Evans’ Spring Tour. Image courtesy of Mountain America Center.

Billy Currington is coming to Hero Arena at Mountain America Center Saturday, July 22 with special guest Morgan Evans. Tickets start at $39.50, plus applicable fees, and are on sale now. Tickets are available for purchase on Ticketmaster and in person at Bingham Healthcare Box Office during open hours.

Volbeat: Servants of the Road Tour

Volbeat Servant Of The Road World Tour. Image courtesy of Mountain America Center.

Get ready for an electrifying night as Danish rock band Volbeat brings its Servant Of The Road ﻿Tour to Mountain America Center July 26, 2023. The tour features 18 shows, with special guest Halestorm joining the band for most of the performances.

Tickets are available online through Ticketmaster and in person at the Bingham Healthcare Box Office during operational hours.

Falling in Reverse: The Popular MonsTOUR

Falling in Reverse poster. Image courtesy of Mountain America Center.

Falling in Reverse is coming to Idaho Falls Thursday, July 27. Formed in 2008 in Las Vegas, they are best known for Popular Monster and The Drug In Me Is You. They will be joined by Ice Nine Kills, Our Last Night and Catch Your Breath.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.

Koe Wetzel – Road to Hell Paso Tour

Koe Wetzel “Road to Hell Paso” poster. Image courtesy of Mountain America Center.

Koe Wetzel is known for his blend of country and rock and is taking the stage July 28 to showcase his newest album, Hell Paso. The album was 10 years in the making and debuted at #12 on the Billboard 200 in September. Pecos & The Rooftops and Lance Roark will open for him.

Tickets on sale now on Ticketmaster.com or at the venue’s Bingham Healthcare Box Office during open hours.

The Hope Festival Tour

The Hope Festival Tour poster. Image courtesy of Mountain America Center.

The Hope Festival Tour comes to Mountain America Center Saturday, July 29 and will feature One Voice Children’s Choir, father/daughter duo Mat and Savanna Shaw, tenor Casey Elliott of GENTRI and special guest Ellie Barry. The entire show is performed by Utah-based talent. Tickets go on sale on June 23.

REO Speedwagon

REO Speedwagon poster. Image courtesy of Mountain America Center.

With 40 million sold albums under their belt, REO Speedwagon is making its way to Idaho Falls Aug. 5. They are best known for In Your Letter, Can’t Fight This Feeling, Time For Me To Fly, Roll With The Changes, Keep On Loving You and Take It On the Run.

Find tickets here.

The Beach Boys

The Beach Boys poster. Image courtesy of Mountain America Center.

The Beach Boys will bring good vibrations to Mountain America Center Sept. 1. Best known for songs like Surfin’ USA; Surfer Girl; Fun, Fun, Fun and Kokomo, the group has performed more concerts than any major rock band in history during its 50+ years in existence.

Tickets are now on sale.

Foreigner – The Historic Farewell Tour

Foreigner poster. Image courtesy of Mountain America Center.

For nearly 40 years, Foreigner’s legendary ballad I Want to Know What Love Is has topped album and radio charts. Having played stadiums in large cities like New Orleans, Philadelphia and Los Angeles during over the years, the band will appear in Idaho Falls Sept. 26 as part of their Farewell tour.

“Foreigner has a brilliant and increasingly demanding catalogue of songs to sing and I refuse to give them less than they deserve,” said lead singer Kelly Hansen. “So, we’re going to finish strong.”

Tickets are on sale now.