A night full of talent

On Saturday, June 10, BYU-Idaho students gathered in the John W. Hart Building and performed their talents while eating Oreos and drinking milk. Performers danced, sang, re-created scenes from movies and performed magic tricks.

“God actually blessed me with the strength with dance,” said BMJ Reezy, a dancer who performed a mix of pop and breakdance. ” Without him, I wouldn’t be dancing till this day.”

Guy dancing at I-Talent. Photo credit: Jorge Cervantes.

“I love singing since I was little, so I knew that I had to join in, and I made it,” said Katia Romero-Simon, a freshman studying music.

Girl singing at I-Talent. Photo credit: Jorge Cervantes.

BYU-I’s events are not only for meeting new people, but to do and share enjoyable things. Anyone can participate regardless of their major.

Gabriel Alejandro De la Cruz Rodriguez, a student in the nursing program, won I-Talent by singing “De Mi Enamorate” by Juan Gabriel.

“I needed something to lower the stress,” De la Cruz Rodriguez said. “Also this is the first time that I’ve ever won something, so I’m so happy.”

Guy singing at I-Talent. Photo credit: Chester Chan.

Check out the campus I-Belong page for more upcoming events.