Celestial Fudgery: A new family-inspired fudge business in Rexburg

Armed with her grandmother’s secret fudge recipe and a list of 15 different flavors, Sarah Meeks, a freshman majoring in interdisciplinary studies, is ready to take some fudge orders.

Meeks sells the fudge for $6 per half pound.

Meeks’ grandmother, Betty Robertson, is the inspiration for her business.

“She’s the best woman that I know,” Meeks said.

Sarah Meeks’ grandmother, Betty Robertson. Photo courtesy of Sarah Meeks.

Beginning from the time she could hold a wooden spoon, Meeks’ mother trained her in the art of the family’s secret fudge recipe, which was passed down from her mother, Meeks’ grandmother.

Her grandmother passed away in April, just minutes after President Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gave his April 2022 General Conference talk, Divine Love and the Father’s Plan, which teaches about our purpose here on earth and life after death.

“This might be coincidence, but I don’t know,” Meeks said.

She was not a member of the Church, but the timing of her passing and the talk is where the business’s name, Celestial Fudgery, stems from. It’s a memoir to her grandmother.

Her fudge recipe came with a price.

“I have to be married to them for them to start learning the recipe,” Meeks said about sharing the recipe with those not in her family. “I don’t know why, but she wed-locked it.”

Betty Robertson and her husband, Donald Robertson, at their wedding on Feb. 20, 1960 in Brisbane, California. Photo courtesy of Sarah Meeks.

The 15 flavors available upon request are:

— Dark chocolate

— Milk chocolate

— Milk chocolate caramel

— White chocolate

— White chocolate butterscotch

— Maple

— Mint chocolate

— Orange chocolate

— Raspberry white chocolate

— Raspberry dark chocolate

— Strawberry white chocolate

— Lemon white chocolate

— S’mores

— Turtle

— Pumpkin spice

— Eggnog

— Peppermint dark chocolate

All flavors are gluten-free except s’mores.

Meeks delivers within Rexburg.

It isn’t just the recipe that’s a secret, according to Meeks. The method of making the fudge is very difficult to get correct, and the only reason she has it down is because she’s been making it almost her entire life.

To order fudge, call Meeks at 986-497-7675.

“I’m dating her for the recipe — that’s all it is,” said David Vogel, Meek’s boyfriend.