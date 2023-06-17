Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ political neutrality and participation

On Friday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints posted on social media how the Church stands when it comes to politics.

The Church of Jesus Christ has made it clear over the past years that it will maintain neutrality and won’t participate in or promote any political campaign.

A statement that was recently updated by the Church says what they do involving politics:

— Believe and teach that members should be “subject to kings, presidents, rulers, and magistrates, in obeying, honoring, and sustaining the law” (Article of Faith 1:12).

— Recognize a universal right to the “free exercise of conscience” and believes all individuals and institutions should be able to express publicly their views on issues facing society (Doctrine and Covenants 134).

— Encourage its members to play a role as responsible citizens in their communities, including becoming informed about issues, voting in elections, participating in governance processes and (as they desire) seeking for elected, appointed or voluntary office.

— Encourage its members to engage in the political process in an informed and civil manner, respecting that fellow members of the Church come from a variety of backgrounds and experiences and may have differences of opinion in partisan political matters. The Church also encourages its members to keep all communications (including on social media) respectful and aligned with Christlike behavior.

— Request that candidates for office not imply that their candidacies or platforms are endorsed by the Church.

— Provide humanitarian assistance around the world, including areas of international conflict. While political strife may be a factor in causing the need for assistance, the Church will generally not comment on the conflict itself. Rather, the Church seeks to live the Savior’s two great commandments — to love God and our neighbor — by alleviating suffering wherever it is found, regardless of the race, nationality, tribe, political persuasion or religious affiliation of those involved.