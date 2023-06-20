Commemorating Juneteenth

Juneteenth is a holiday celebrated within the United States to honor, recognize and praise the emancipation of slavery on American soil in 1865. Juneteenth was announced as a federal holiday in the United States in 2021.

“All Americans can feel the power of this day, and learn from our history,” said President Biden, according to The New York Times article “Biden Signs Law Making Juneteenth a Federal Holiday.”

Throughout America’s history, there have been experiences, tragedies and glimpses of hope recorded by those who either encountered or were affected by slavery. Slavery took part throughout several states and created a notion of inhumanity.

The Lincoln memorial in Washington D.C. Photo credit: Eleven Photographs, Unsplash.

Abraham Lincoln, when he was president, issued the emancipation proclamation. This proclamation states:

“The emancipation did not end slavery within the country, but it did’fundamentally (transform) the character of the war,'” according to the National Archives. It reassured that men of all races had the opportunity to partake in the union to bring forth freedom for all mankind.

Cotton farm workers in Clarksdale, Mississippi. Photo credit: The New York Public Library, Unsplash.

Two years after the presentation of the emancipation proclamation, Union troops arrived with the news in Galveston, Texas, that freedom was officially obtained. This occurred on June 19, 1865.

Due to the significant news and occurrence within the state of Texas on that day, the Juneteenth flag was created to visually show the colors of the Texan flag. The bursting star within the middle of the flag represents not only freedom, but the history that took place.

Juneteenth has been known by several names over the years: Freedom Day, Emancipation Day and Jubilee Day. Now it is known as a Federal holiday, in which each state, city and town have the opportunity to celebrate history and freedom.