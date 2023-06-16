Curry Pizza brings flavors of India to Rexburg

A restaurant melding two different cuisines opened its doors to Rexburg on May 31, at 505 North 2nd East, next to The Hickory.

Curry Pizza kitchen. Photo credit: Isabella Salazar.

Bhinda Singh’s family moved to the U.S. when he was 14 years old and opened India Palace restaurants in Utah.

While traveling in 2017, Singh happened upon a pizza place in Bicknell, Utah. The restaurant was for sale, so Singh purchased it. When he arrived to start, he noticed that all the ingredients were frozen.

“When we walked into the kitchen, there was no flour, no veggies, no meat,” Singh said. “It doesn’t look like a kitchen to me. So then everything was frozen. Frozen everything.”

Another problem was that he didn’t know how to make pizza.

“Then a customer comes in asking for chicken bacon ranch,” Singh said. “So we YouTube or googled how to make a frozen crust pizza.”

Back at India Palace, he mentioned to one of his regular customers that he opened the pizza place.

“He just punched me right in the chest,” Singh said. “He said, ‘You know what I do for a living? I train chefs for California Kitchen and Boston Pizzas around the west coast.’ So just luck and the blessing, everything got together.”

Singh traveled with him to 36 states to learn about fusion pizza. Curry Pizza uses naan-based crust and makes all of its own cheese and yogurt.

“It’s not high-gluten flour either,” Singh said. “It’s on the healthier side.”

Curry sauce at Curry Pizza. Isabella Salazar.

Curry Pizza expanded to several Utah locations, but Singh noticed that 30% of his customers came from Idaho.

“We had a family from Pocatello who drives to Utah to pick up pizzas,” Singh said.

Singh chose Rexburg as the first Idaho location because he loves small towns.

“I’d rather make less but have a relationship with locals,” Singh said. “It’s just a different feeling.”

Curry Pizza also has a small grocery shop for Indian foods that were previously hard to find in Rexburg.

The grocery store portion of Curry Pizza. Photo credit: Isabella Salazar.

Students who show their student ID cards get 10% off — and missionaries eat free.

Curry Pizza is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.