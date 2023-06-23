Devotional sneak peek: Ben Haacke

On Tuesday, June 27, Ben Haacke, the mentoring director at BYU-Idaho, will give his devotional address at the BYU-Idaho Center. He will focus his remarks on the significance of choosing to have faith in Jesus Christ and the different ways that it can have a positive effect.

He heard a phrase regarding faith in the Savior and wanted to incorporate it into his talk, but it ended up having a bigger impact on him than he expected.

“The first phrase that came to my mind after thinking about the devotional talk was the phrase, ‘Every day you choose faith in Christ is a day you’ll expand, progress and grow,'” Haacke said. “It came to my mind like, ‘Oh, that’s a great phrase’ so I wrote it down thinking, ‘I’ll include that in my devotional talk somewhere’, not knowing that that would actually become the whole focus of the talk.”

Haacke invites students to participate in the discussion board for his upcoming talk, but he also encourages them to attend the devotional with a spirit of open-mindedness to be more receptive to what he has to say. When individuals leave the I-Center on Tuesday, he hopes that they’ll leave with the desire to choose faith as well as a better understanding of how to choose that faith.

“Choosing faith in Christ today creates opportunities to expand, progress and grow, and ultimately when we think about it, the ultimate is becoming more like Christ, becoming more like our Heavenly Father,” Haacke said. “So when we choose faith today, what does that look like for everybody? What it looks like for each person may be different, but how do we choose faith in Christ today?”

Haacke said that his message shares a theme of freedom from sin. He feels his timing for this talk is perfect with Independence Day just around the corner. He feels that the Lord trusts him to share what the university needs to hear and that his message will aid others to be instruments in the Lord’s hands.

Haacke grew up in Sugar City and served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Guayaquil, Ecuador from 1993-1995. He has worked with BYU-I for the last decade, in which he has been an associate registrar and, most recently, a mentoring director. He met his wife, Emily, while attending school at BYU and together they have five children.