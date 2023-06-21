Feline Book Viking worker celebrates eighth birthday

Thor works at Book Viking, a local business in town that is popular among students.

The owner of the shop is a former BYU-Idaho student. The company started as a small textbook store for students and became a large local company.

He practically lives at the store — He even sleeps there. He assists store manager Brian Ward in maintaining the business.

“He has been working for eight years now,” Ward said.

He’s a ladies’ boy — everyone likes his charm. He likes to be the center of attention. He’s very noticeable. He enjoys riding around on Ward’s ATV.

“He just feels comfortable to ride with me,” Ward said.

He’s a celebrity around the Rexburg area. Everywhere he goes, he always asks for pictures. He has a drawing with Ward inside of the Book Viking.

Images of Thor and Ward. Photo credit: Chester Chan.

Thor is, of course, the cat that lives at Book Viking.

In an article by BYU-Idaho Radio in 2016, Ward said there’s an actual job for somebody in his stores to comb him. Ward gives baths — that’s why Thor has such a shiny coat.

Thor had his eighth birthday on June 10. Book Viking had a birthday party for the celebrity and welcomed students and community members to visit and pet Thor.

A birthday cake for Thor. Photo credit: Chester Chan.

“Meow, meow, meow!” Thor said.