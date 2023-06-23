Free Movie Monday at the Romance Theater

The tradition of Free Movie Monday, hosted by Rexburg Cultural Arts on the last Monday of every month, will continue at the Romance Theater with the showing of Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark. The movie will play Monday, June 26 at 6:30 p.m. with no tickets needed.

The Romance Theater in Rexburg. Photo credit: Ashlyn Norris.

Raiders of the Lost Ark takes place in the jungles of South America as Indiana Jones sets off a dangerous trap in search of a golden statue. He makes his escape and hears about the Ark of the Covenant from the Old Testament.

The ark potentially holds the key to all human existence. Jones travels to various places from Nepal to Egypt in search of the artifact, all while trying to find it before the antagonistic Nazis get their hands on it.

Tickets will not be needed for Raiders of the Lost Ark but concessions will be available for purchase.

For more information, visit Rexburg Cultural Arts website or Instagram.