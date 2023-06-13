Governor Little to visit Eastern Idaho to hear citizen concerns

Governor Brad Little will host a “Capital for a Day” event in St. Anthony on June 15 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at St. Anthony’s City Chambers.

The “Capital for a Day” program allows rural communities to communicate directly with the governor and other state leaders and work through issues directly. According to the Idaho Government’s website, Idahoans are encouraged to ask questions, share their opinions and seek answers from state agencies.

Some members of Little’s cabinet accompanying him to St. Anthony will include:

— Department of Environmental Quality Director Jess Byrne

— Department of Labor Director Jani Revier

— Department of Lands Director Dustin Miller

— Idaho State Department of Agriculture Deputy Director Lloyd Knight

— Idaho State Police Lt. Colonel Sheldon Kelley

— Idaho State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chief of Staff Greg Wilson

— Department of Health and Welfare Division of Behavioral Health Administrator Ross Edmunds

— Idaho Department of Water Resources Regional Manager James Cefalo

— Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation Castle Rocks State Park Manager Wallace Keck

— Idaho Transportation Department Chief Operations Officer Dan McElhinney

— Idaho Department of Commerce Economic Development Specialist Jerry Miller

“It is an honor to bring my next Capital for a Day to St. Anthony,” Governor Little said in a press release. “This event will give the good people of Fremont County a chance to discuss what’s on their minds when it comes to good government and how we can better serve them.”