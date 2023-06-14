“Happy Times” movie shows at BYU-I

BYU-Idaho’s International Cinema Society held its penultimate movie night of the semester by showing Happy Times, a tragic comedy about a poor man struggling to find love who finally finds the woman of his dreams.

In the movie, the man has to find a way to pay for a wedding that’s impossible to achieve with his budget. He tries multiple different approaches to save as much money as he can, but each turns out to be fruitless.

“It was a really good and depressing film,” said Saul Cerda, a sophomore studying graphic design.

The film shows what life, culture and people were like in 2007 China. It shows multiple people, buildings and businesses that come together to make the country special.

“Our campus may be small, but these films make it seem a little bigger,” said Sariah Beasley, a junior studying photography.

When the credits stopped rolling, discussion filled the room with people’s thoughts about the film. They discussed the people that the main characters met, the main characters themselves, personalities, humor and almost everything that was shown in the film.

“I wish people would come to enjoy these films and have their minds open to new ideas in cinema,” said Michael Cornick, a BYU-Idaho Faculty and one of the head coordinators.