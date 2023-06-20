Jessica Day George to visit BYU-I

Dragons, silver woods, magic castles, fingerless gloves, an enchanted bear and worn-out shoes are pieces in the vivid worlds that Jessica Day George has created for her readers. A New York Times bestseller, she has enthralled many minds. Some of these minds will meet her on the BYU-Idaho campus on June 21 at 7 p.m.

A poster for Jessica Day George’s event. Photo credit: Haley Hopkins.

In the Thomas E. Ricks Building, room 147, she will hold a reading, presentation and signing. It is still unknown as to what she will read. When Josh Allen, the visiting writer, coordinator and organizer of the event was asked if he knew what she was going to read, he answered that he didn’t.

“I don’t,” Allen said. “That’s really up to her.”

A few of George’s most popular books include

― Tuesdays at the Castle series

― Twelve Dancing Princesses series

― Dragon Slippers series

Two of George’s “Twelve Dancing Princesses” books. Photo credit: Haley Hopkins.

The first book in the Dragon Slippers series won the Whitney Award for Best Novel by a New Author In 2007.

George grew up in the Rexburg area, and according to Allen, when George was invited to campus she said, “Yeah, I grew up in Rexburg. I would love to.”

She will likely also visit a couple of writing classes on Thursday.

“Never look back, never forget,” said George in Sun and Moon, Ice and Snow.