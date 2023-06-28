Local thrift shop hosts monthly Taylor Swift night

Daisy Links, a local thrift shop on Main Street, hosted a Taylor Swift Eras karaoke night on Saturday, June 24.

Swifties filled the shop with energy as it included friendship bracelet exchanges, attendees dressed as their favorite versions of Taylor, photo opportunities and singing — sometimesscreaming — Swift’s music.

A group singing along to the bridge of “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift. Photo credit: Andy Adams.

“This was a blast,” said Mackenzie Lopez, an attendee. “It is fun to get around a bunch of people who like the same thing as you. I think this is comparable and cooler than most people’s Super Bowl parties.”

The “Fearless” and “Speak Now” album-themed photo backdrop. Photo credit: Andy Adams.

A wall was dedicated to each album, including a Lover balloon arch, a Red table with heart-shaped sunglasses and the infamous scarf, and even a 1989 polaroid frame. While the glasses ran out quickly, there was an abundance of friendship bracelet-sharing. Bracelets included favorite song lyrics such as “like ever” and “out of style.”

A group trading homemade friendship bracelets at Taylor Swift Night. Photo credit: Andy Adams.

“It’s amazing to have an artist that connects so many people together,” said Marisa Lyn Bone, an attendee. “Where you can come to an event like this, and everybody knows the words to all the songs, and it’s pretty much instant friendship with the people around you.”

Three attendees watching karaoke at Taylor Swift Night. Photo credit: Andy Adams.

The event spanned three hours. Swifties gathered, sang along and chanted popular phrases from Swift’s Eras Tour.

“It went better than I expected,” said Rosie Kong, the event organizer. “I really tried to make it work on a budget, and it turned out even better than I planned.”

Photos being taken in the “1989” album-themed polaroid frame at Taylor Swift Night. Photo credit: Andy Adams.

Kong planned this event to repeat every three months or so, but the turnout and energy of attendees suggested that she do otherwise.

“We’ll hold it probably on the third Friday of the month, same time, and we’ll continue to play it by ear,” Kong said. “Now that everyone is so adamant that we do it more, I’m so happy to do it. Everyone is welcome. It’s very comfortable, safe, and a great place to make friends.”

Rosie Kong announcing the raffle winner. Photo credit: Andy Adams.

The night included a break to watch the surprise songs from Swift’s Eras Tour live. Kong finished off the event by announcing the raffle winner for a record of Swift’s most recent Midnights album.

“I will be back every time they do this,” Lopez said.

An attendee dressed as Taylor Swift from the “All Too Well” short film. Photo credit: Andy Adams.

Kong made sure to emphasize the community and friends that came about because of this event. She invites all Swifties, whether they know all the words or not, to come, make friendship bracelets, sing, meet friends and have fun.