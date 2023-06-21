Lonestar concert shares joy with BYU-Idaho and Rexburg community

On Thursday, June 15, Lonestar came rolling into Rexburg. They produced a brand new album named, 10 to 1. They shared their new album at BYU-Idaho at the John W. Hart building.

BYU-I sold 2,254 tickets through Center Stage, which included more than just BYU-I students as they also sold to the community of Rexburg. Families came to enjoy the music.

Lonestar performs at BYU-Idaho. Photo credit: Nicolette Muhlestein, BYU-Idaho.

Michael Britt, the lead guitarist, celebrated his 57th birthday with Rexburg.

Some of the audience shared their favorite songs and how long they have been listening to Lonestar.

“I grew up listening to Lonestar,” said James Stapleman, a fan. “My favorite song is Mr. Mom.”

There was singing, dancing and laughter.

Lonestar performs at BYU-Idaho. Photo credit: Nicolette Muhlestein, BYU-Idaho.

“This is one of the days that we will forever remember,” a member of Lonestar said. “We hope to come back here in a couple years.”