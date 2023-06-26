Official Patriot Gear seeks to bring unity to the U.S.

Ian Wendt, founder of clothing line Official Patriot Gear, believes that, instead of fighting each other, everyone needs to band together to fight evil.

Official Patriot Gear, Rexburg location. Photo credit: Isabella Salazar.

“The evil is evil,” Wendt said. “You don’t negotiate with evil. You stomp it out, go the opposite direction. The good is full of everyone. The good is black, white, gay, straight, Democrat, Republican, conservative, liberal, atheist, Christian. It’s all of us. The only thing that separates us in that good is awareness of who the evil actually is and the fact that it’s not us and fighting each other.”

In 2020, amidst the Black Lives Matter riots that spread throughout the nation, Wendt decided to voice his opinions on the country’s need for unity online and gained a following. His Instagram following rallied together to raise money for small businesses, child trafficking organizations, veteran organizations and more.

“Through that I realized that all these people wanted to be very loud and very proud of what they were doing, which ultimately is an act of patriotism, but they were afraid of being canceled, or their family disowning them, or losing their jobs or whatever,” Wendt said. “I wanted to make a way that they could do that without being loud about it.”

Patriot T-shirt. Photo credit: Isabella Salazar.

Wendt designed “Patriot” T-shirts for people to show their activism. The movement grew from there.

“I realized when these people were donating money and resources to these businesses that were suffering or the organizations that we saved, not one time did any of them ask ‘Is that business owner black? Are they white? Are they a Democrat? Are they Republican? Do they wear a mask? Are they vaccinated?’ No one ever asked those questions because patriotism is not based on those things,” Wendt said.

And thus, Official Patriot Gear was born. The company sells T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats and children’s clothing.

Now, Official Patriot Gear is in 49 countries with tens of thousands of orders and a thousand ambassadors across the U.S.

“I think that just being proud of the country and everyone remembering that we’re all together and we all love the country and not dividing ourselves among parties is a really cool idea,” said Taycie Hammond, Official Patriot Gear employee.

To learn more, visit Official Patriot Gear’s website and follow the company on Instagram.