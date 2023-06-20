Red, white and blue

Flag Day is celebrated every June 14 to commemorate when Congress approved the first American flag design.

Some historians doubt the original flag designer’s identity, debating between Betsy Ross and signer of the Declaration of Independence Francis Hopkins, according to an article by History.com, but the father of flag day is indisputably Bernard J. Cigrand.

Cigrand was 19 years old and teaching school in Wisconsin when he first celebrated the flag and what it symbolized with his students in a one-room schoolhouse, according to the Aurora History Society.

Over the course of his life, he gave an estimated 2,188 speeches promoting patriotism for the United States and reverence for the flag, according to the Smithsonian.

The veterans memorial at Smith Park in Rexburg. Photo credit: Cat Menlove.

Today, one can show respect for the flag by keeping the U.S. Flag code designated by Congress.

Here are a few of the guidelines from title four of U.S. code:

— When the flag passes in a parade, citizens should place their hands over their hearts and military members should stand at attention.

— The flag should be raised quickly but lowered slowly.

— The flag must be either taken down at night or illuminated.

— The flag should be flown at every public building, including schools and at polling places, on election day.

—The flag is only hung with the union (blue and spangled corner) down as a sign of distress.

What does the flag symbolize?

The red represents valor and bravery, the white represents purity and innocence, and the blue represents vigilance, perseverance and justice, according to the U.S. government.

A quote inscribed on the veterans memorial at Smith Park. Photo credit: Cat Menlove.

Francis Scott Key’s The Star Spangled Banner captivates the meaning behind the nation’s symbol, specifically in the final verse:

“O thus be it ever when freemen shall stand

Between their lov’d home and the war’s desolation!

Blest with vict’ry and peace may the heav’n rescued land

Praise the power that hath made and preserv’d us a nation!

Then conquer we must, when our cause it is just,

And this be our motto – “In God is our trust,”

And the star-spangled banner in triumph shall wave

O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave.”

(Lyrics from the Smithsonian.)