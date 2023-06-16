Rexburg Community Theatre play premieres Friday

The Rexburg Community Theatre is preparing for its upcoming show, “This Castle Needs a Good Scouring” which is expected to take audiences to a world of mystery and adventure. Scheduled production dates will start Friday, June 16, and go until June 26.

All performances of “This Castle Needs a Good Scouring” will begin 7 p.m. in the Madison Performing Arts Center located at Madison High School.

Tickets for all show dates are available for purchase on Rexburg Community Theatre’s website. For adults 16 and up, tickets will be $8 a piece, with youth ages 3-15 at $6 a piece.

Attendees will need their email “Order Summary” receipt printout, along with valid ID, for admittance into the play.

“The Rexburg Community Theatre has always been presenting great performances,” said Drew Mikels, a Rexburg local. “I look forward to the upcoming show, it’ll be great.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Rexburg Community Theatre’s website and Instagram page.