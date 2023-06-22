Take your taste buds to Walk’n Taco

Late-night munchie goers and “on the move” busybodies have the opportunity to catch Walk’n Taco Monday through Friday between the hours of 7-10 p.m. at the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center on the BYU-Idaho campus.

“We chose our product because we love the idea of having something so simple that can be on the go and taken wherever,” said Alexis Beedle, the CMO of Walk’n Taco. “We also loved the fact that it could bring back memories of scout camp, girls camp and other childhood memories.”

Pictured below are Walk’n Taco’s treats for the public’s enjoyment.

Meal offered at Walk’n Taco. Photo credit: Alexis Beedle.

A dessert offered at Walk’n Taco. Photo credit: Mark Hegewald.

Dive into items like the “Original Walk’n Taco”, which consists of the customer’s choice between four different types of Doritos or Frito chips, seasoned ground beef, lettuce, cheese, salsa, pico de gallo and sour cream. Customers can also indulge in a dessert, including vanilla ice cream with Oreo pieces and a drizzle of hot fudge. These treats start at $4.50.

This company has a couple of beverage options for those wanting to add on to their meals. One option includes a choice of Jarritos sodas. Water bottles are also available. Beverage products range from $1 to $2.50.