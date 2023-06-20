The Yarn: BYU-I’s story read aloud

The Yarn, an event held every semester where students read short, true stories, was held at the Ricks Gardens on June 13.
Dillon Taggart took the gourd coconut monkey home by winning first place with his narrative detailing how he began — and quit — smoking.
Olivia Buhler placed second and Priscilla Aror took third.
The competitors are chosen from students in COMM 111, Writing for Communication Career.
“I know a lot of people were doing theirs on relationships and stories about that,” Taggart said. “But I kind of wanted something different. … I wanted a story that showed change.”
A clip from Taggart’s short story.
Students read stories about breaking off engagements, lessons taught by their parents, brain tumors, search and rescues, falling for their mission crushes and more.
The audience voted for the three winners.
Live music played between the readings and over $100 worth of gift cards were raffled off to attendees.
Readers and listeners alike endured the slight drizzle until it turned into a downpour just in time for everyone to take refuge under the gazebos for the awards ceremony.
BYU-Idaho writing classes improve writing skills — even for practiced writers, according to Taggart.
