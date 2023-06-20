The Yarn: BYU-I’s story read aloud

The Yarn, an event held every semester where students read short, true stories, was held at the Ricks Gardens on June 13.

Dillon Taggart reading his story. Photo credit: Chester Chan.

Dillon Taggart took the gourd coconut monkey home by winning first place with his narrative detailing how he began — and quit — smoking.

Priscilla Aror, third place winner, makes her way to the microphone. Photo credit: Cat Menlove.

Olivia Buhler placed second and Priscilla Aror took third.

Priscilla Aror reading her story. Photo credit: Chester Chan.

The competitors are chosen from students in COMM 111, Writing for Communication Career.

A student reads her story. Photo credit: Cat Menlove.

“I know a lot of people were doing theirs on relationships and stories about that,” Taggart said. “But I kind of wanted something different. … I wanted a story that showed change.”

A clip from Taggart’s short story.

A student reads his short story. Photo credit: Chester Chan.

Students read stories about breaking off engagements, lessons taught by their parents, brain tumors, search and rescues, falling for their mission crushes and more.

The audience voted for the three winners.

The audience applauds at the end of a reading. Photo credit: Cat Menlove.

Live music played between the readings and over $100 worth of gift cards were raffled off to attendees.

Two Yarn attendees. Photo credit: Chester Chan.

Readers and listeners alike endured the slight drizzle until it turned into a downpour just in time for everyone to take refuge under the gazebos for the awards ceremony.

Attendees and contestants applaud for the winners inside the gazebo to escape the rain. Photo credit: Cat Menlove.

BYU-Idaho writing classes improve writing skills — even for practiced writers, according to Taggart.

