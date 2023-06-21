Travel around the world with international dance

On June 9, Rexburg Arts hosted an event called “Dance Around the World,” which took place in the Romance Theatre.

It’s a dance event which features performances from Amelat, a BYU-Idaho inclusive dance group; Hijos del Sol; Pacific Roots; the BYU-I Cultural Night dancers and more.

Like the recent Cultural Night, students and locals came to show their support, adorned in their traditional cultural attires, cheering on those who performed.

For more information on Rexburg Arts and future events see their website.

Photo credit: Chester Chan.

