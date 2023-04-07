3572 graduate during BYU-I commencement

On Thursday, 3572 students graduated from BYU-Idaho — of the 3572, 2439 received their Bachelor’s degrees and 1133 received their Associate’s degrees. Of the overall total, 1203 were BYU-I online students and 1265 students began their education through the Church’s Pathway program.

President of BYU-I Henry J. Eyring conducted the ceremony. Jon F. Linford, vice president of the school, presented the graduates with their degrees. And the Collegiate Singers performed “I Am the Resurrection” and “I Believe.”

“A commencement like this is a joyous occasion, a cause for celebration,” President Eyring said.

R. Kelly Haws, secretary to the Board and assistant to the commissioner, spoke shortly after President Eyring’s remarks. He urged the new graduates to be courageous in sharing their testimonies of Jesus Christ.

Following his remarks, the keynote speaker, Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men General Presidency, addressed the crowd of graduates.

Brother Wilcox began by highlighting the historical importance of April 6 — a day made even more significant to the graduates. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was organized on April 6, 1830. This year, the world celebrates the last supper and Jesus’ sacrificial washing of His apostles’ feet on April 6.

Beyond helping them recognize the spiritual significance of their graduation day, Brother Wilcox urged the graduates to remember who they are.

“Today, I repeat the words that your parents, seminary teachers and church leaders have been telling you since you were young,” Brother Wilcox said. “You can’t even escape them at the movies. You watch Disney’s The Lion King and suddenly Mufasa’s deep rumbling voice is telling you to ‘remember who you are.'”

Brother Wilcox shared that identity determines destiny. He quoted President Russell M. Nelson’s young adult devotional address given last May, encouraging the graduates and those in the audience to remember that they are children of God, children of the covenant and disciples of Jesus Christ.

At the close of his remarks, Brother Wilcox led the audience in singing I am a Child of God with a second verse he wrote and added to the song:

“I am a child of God, saved for the latter day.

With noble birthright given to me, a covenant part to play.

Leading, guiding, helping all God’s children find the way,

Teaching all what we must be, to live with Him someday.”