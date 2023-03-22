Bee Gees’ tribute band performs at BYU-I

’70s songs like “Jive Talking” and “You Should Be Dancing” were played on Friday as Stayin’ Alive, a Bee Gees tribute band performed in the Hart Auditorium.

According to the band’s website, Todd Sharman fills the role of Robin Gibb. He sings both lead and backing vocals for the band.

Tony Mattina fills the role of Barry Gibb. He plays guitar and sings lead and backing vocals.

Joseph Janisse fills the role of Maurice Gibb. He plays the keyboard and sings backing vocals for the band.

“I came to the last tribute concert and it was so fun and I like the Bee Gees so I thought this would be good too,” said Sarah Butler, a senior studying therapeutic recreation.

Members of the community and students attended the concert in clothing inspired by and from the ’70s.

“I really like old music and I really like the Bee Gees, They’re really fun, and I love all of their music and just disco in general,” said Emma May, a sophomore studying psychology.

The crowd was invited to dance and sing along while Stayin’ Alive performed. At the end of the concert, the band concluded their performance with “Staying Alive.”