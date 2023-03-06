BYU-I hosts lazy IronMan

Judy and John Collins are the founders of one of the most intense endurance races in the world. The triathlon enthusiasts wanted to push the limits of endurance races even further; creating the IronMan in Hawaii in 1978.

The IronMan starts with a 2.4-mile swim, moves to a 112-mile bike ride and finishes with a 26.22-mile run making the entire event 140.6 miles of heart-racing effort. Now, IronMan hosts races on every continent, minus Antarctica.

During March, students can get a taste of the event at BYU-Idaho. Campus Recreation is hosting a LazyMan IronMan. Over the course of the entire month, participants will be challenged to complete the 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and 26-mile run. Every finisher will receive a T-shirt while supplies last.

For more information or to register for this event, visit the Campus Recreation website here.