BYU-I lost and found sale

BYU-Idaho will host a sale at the Taylor Cultural Hall from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 24.

The sale will consist of the items found at the Lost and Found Department in Rigby 144 from the winter semester of 2022 to the fall semester of 2022.

The sale will feature a variety of items, including jackets, hats, textbooks and electronic devices that have accumulated throughout the year.

All proceeds will be donated to BYU-I student support. To ensure that the rightful owners have a chance to claim their items, the lost and found will be open for viewing days leading up to the sale.

For more information about the lost and found sale check out their website.