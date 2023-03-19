BYU-I student starts sports podcast, presents it at Senior Showcase

Cole Grimes, a senior studying communication at BYU-Idaho, has spent the past semester building a sports podcast from the ground up. On Thursday, he presented it at the communication department’s Senior Showcase.

On the podcast, entitled 1st & Cole Sports Talk, Grimes discusses all major professional sports in North America. He primarily focuses on the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL, although he occasionally includes other leagues, such as the XFL, in his shows.

At a young age, Grimes discovered an intense passion for sports. Being from Colorado, he cheers for the Colorado teams and the Oklahoma City Thunder. He watched the Denver Broncos win the Super Bowl in 2015 and Colorado Avalanche win the Stanley Cup in 2022.

In college, Grimes decided to major in communication with an emphasis in journalism with hopes of becoming a sports broadcaster. His podcast gives him experience and builds his portfolio in the sports journalism industry. His ultimate goal is to join the ESPN broadcast group.

Grimes built the podcast as his senior project. Each communication student at BYU-I is required to spend a minimum of 50 hours working on a project related to their intended careers throughout a semester just before graduating. At the end of the semester, the students show their projects in the BYU-Idaho Center as part of the Senior Showcase. Each project is graded by a panel of judges that includes BYU-I faculty members and volunteers from the community.

1st & Cole Sports Talk is available on Spotify. Grimes also promotes his podcast on Instagram and Twitter with the handle @1st_and_cole on both platforms.

Grimes is always searching for guests to join the podcast and talk about sports. Those interested can contact Grimes at gri18037@byui.edu or through direct message on Instagram or Twitter.