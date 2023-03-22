C. Shane Reese announced new BYU-Provo president

After nine years of faithful service by the previous administration, the Board of Trustees of Brigham Young University Provo released President Kevin J. Worthen and his wife Peggy.

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, a representative of the board, expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the Worthen’s “truly remarkable, outstanding tenure” as BYU-Provo’s administration.

During the devotional, Reese expressed his gratitude for the example and character of his predecessors in making him the person he is today.

President Worthen will be succeeded by C. Shane Reese. Reese has served as BYU’s academic vice president since 2019. Before entering that role he served as the dean of the College of Physical and Mathematical Sciences and was a statistic professor at BYU.

President Worthen will be followed by President Reese on May 1, when president Worthen concludes the nine-year anniversary of his appointment.

The announcement and devotional where they announced the new president can be found on the BYU devotional page.