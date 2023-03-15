Campus recreation issues March fitness challenge to students

The LazyMan IronMan challenge is a free event. It offers participants the opportunity to complete an Ironman triathlon at their own pace over the course of a semester.

To successfully complete the challenge, participants must swim 2.4 miles, bike 112 miles and run 26.2 miles throughout the month.

“It’s a good push if you need a little fitness incentive for the month of March because we have kind of gotten to the point where our resolutions are sort of fizzling out and we just need something to keep us going,” said Abbey Stratford, the fitness lead student and a junior studying exercise physiology.

Every student who completes the challenge will receive a free T-shirt.

The Department of Campus Recreation and Wellness will send out email reminders throughout the month to encourage participants to keep going and to help set the pace.

“I was able to participate in the LazyMan Iron Man challenge a few semesters ago and had a really fun time, so I wanted to do it again,” said Rachel Stratford, a junior studying exercise physiology. “I don’t usually spend a lot of time doing cardio types of exercises, so I want to get out of my comfort zone for a few weeks and work on getting my heart rate up a bit higher than normal.”

While it is the middle of March, there’s still time for those who wish to participate. Both Abbey Stratford and Rachel Stratford said they started late the last time this challenge took place and finished it in a week and a half.

Students interested in signing up for the event can do so on I-Belong or on the campus recreation website.

There is also a link for participants to keep track of their progress.