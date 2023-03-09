Celebrate women’s history month

According to the History website, the U.S. has celebrated Women’s History Month since 1987. The celebrations started with a school district in California; it hosted a week-long event that encouraged students to write essays about women’s contributions and gave presentations about some of the most influential women in American History. The sentiment quickly caught on in other communities and eventually March become known as a national celebration of women’s achievements.

Every year the National Women’s History Alliance announces a theme for the upcoming celebrations. This year’s theme is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.” It draws attention to women who have worked in film, print and other broadcasting mediums. In celebration of women’s history, here are three movies about real women who made an impact in their communities and the world.

— Hidden Figures

This film chronicles the experiences of three African American women who played a pivotal role in getting the first American into space.

— He Named Me Malala

A documentary that follows Malala Yousafzai, a young woman shot by the Taliban on her way to school. She is now an activist and a Nobel Peace Prize winner.

— Queen of Katwe

Based on a true story, the movie shares how a young girl uses her chess skills to pull herself out of poverty and open new opportunities for her family in Uganda.

March gives us the opportunity to contemplate the impact of women in history and reflect on the impact of women in individual lives.