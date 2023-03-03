Chad and Lori Daybell to have separate trials

East Idaho News reported Thursday, the judge in the murder case involving Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow severed their case leading to separate trials for the pair.

District Judge Steven Boyce ordered the severance during a hearing in Fremont County attended in person by Vallow and over Zoom by Daybell.

Both are charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the deaths of Vallow’s children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, and Daybell’s wife, Tammy.

Daybell’s attorney, John Prior, argued a motion in January to postpone the trial until next year to allow for time to test and analyze new DNA evidence discovered by the Idaho State Lab — hair samples that may have been found on duct tape in the bag allegedly used to carry JJ Vallow’s body. Boyce denied the motion but said he would consider severing the cases if he found it necessary.

Daybell and Vallow were set to begin their trial on April 3. Vallow, who previously motioned to dismiss her case due to lack of a speedy trial, will still begin her trial that day. Daybell’s trial will be rescheduled.