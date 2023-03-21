Christ-centered art show invites the Spirit

On Friday “A Walk in the Life of Christ” hosted in the Ezra Taft Benson Greenhouses, displayed artwork telling the story of Christ’s life.

The walk began with Christ’s birth and nativity scenes followed by the hall of miracles which led to the baptism room. More miracles led the way to the Atonement, Crucifixion and Resurrection artwork. The walk ended with refreshments in a classroom symbolizing the Second Coming.

“The whole flow of the event — how you went through the life of the Savior in the different rooms — really added to the experience and allowed you to process things slowly and made it super impactful,” said Sarah King, a junior studying accounting.

Ushers gave attendees red roses as they entered the Atonement room and white roses after the Resurrection room. Alma 39:3 was attached to the red roses, and Moses 1:39 was attached to the white roses.

“All of the creative interpretations of the art made me think deeper about the actual art and what other meaning it has,” said Jocelyn Jenkins, a sophomore studying biology.

The floral interpretations often used white flowers to represent Christ and varied in size.

“My favorite floral arrangement was the Crucifixion one,” said Aimee Lieber, a freshman studying allied health. “It was really beautiful.”