College minors improve employability

For some students, one of the hardest things in college is answering the question, “What do you want to do with the rest of your life?” or in other words, declaring a major.

If students take one step further and ask themselves, “What can I do to make myself more marketable?” new opportunities can arise.

This is where a college minor would come in. A college minor is a secondary area of specialization beyond a college major.

When asked about college minors, Kirk Gifford, the Dean of the College of Business and Communication, stated students in his college have often in the past augmented their declared major with a college minor.

Gifford shared that adding a minor can make a person more marketable and attractive to graduate schools and future employers.

Gifford said that acquiring a major may not be enough and that there are even certain majors which unofficially require a student to have a minor in order to satisfy a particular field’s job requirements.

Getting a minor can be extra work for a student but it is something that adds to a student’s resume, showing they have a unique set of skills. Those skills, if augmented correctly, can answer difficult questions and provide a unique perspective to future projects.

To better understand whether or not a student should pursue a minor, Sheila Wener, a BYU-Idaho Career Preparation Manager, stated that if a student wants to know how to best prepare for a future career, they should conduct an information interview. It is an easy way to learn from someone who has the experience and knows the ins and the outs of the trade.

Those who have questions about which college minors are offered at BYU-I can talk with a faculty mentor or visit BYU-Idaho’s Academic Catalog here.