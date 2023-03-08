Comedian Ryan Hamilton comes to BYU-I

Critically acclaimed comedian, Ryan Hamilton, is performing in the BYU-Idaho Center Friday at 7:30 p.m.

According to his recent interview at the BYU-Idaho radio station, Hamilton grew up in Idaho and worked for the Scroll during his time at Ricks College.

According to Hamilton in the interview, he said, “I’ve performed there several times over the years, and we’ve always had really fun shows, so I expect this will be really fun too. I’m bringing an opening comedian that I haven’t brought to BYU-Idaho before.”

Although Hamilton started performing small sets in Idaho, he has since had his own Netflix special, Happy Face, and has performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Conan.

“I’m sure I’ll have a lot to say about Idaho,” Hamilton said in the radio interview, “I do kind of relish, when I’m close to home, being able to make references that I can’t make anywhere else.”

Tickets for the upcoming event are available at the BYU-Idaho Ticket Office.