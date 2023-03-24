Competitive basketball championship games expect a full house

With the season coming to an end, the competitive basketball league at BYU-Idaho will soon wrap up its semester-long season this Friday at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the John W. Hart Gym. This year, the men’s and women’s finals feature the Hurricanes and the Wildcats, and the Spartans and the Bruins.

In the women’s finals, the Spartans are looking for a big contribution from Kenna Pitcher, the league leader in points per game.

The Bruins are looking to hold their own lead by Kimberly Pannell, leading the Bruins in rebounds and put-back points.

On the men’s side, the undefeated Hurricanes are led by a capable frontcourt featuring the Shippen brothers (Tyler and McKay) and Braden Bradshaw, the third leading scorer for the Hurricanes.

The Wildcats are boasting a strong balanced team. Led by the lead scorer and point guard, Matt Rapp, they hope to complete the underdog story and end the Hurricanes’ perfect season.

“It’s going to be an exciting night of matches,” said Trent Shippen, coordinator over both of the competitive basketball finals. “Both teams have had strong seasons and they’ve worked hard to get to this point so I’m excited to see the competition.”

Tipoff for the women’s championship game is at 5:30 p.m. The men’s championship game begins at 7:30 p.m. Both games will take place in the Hart Building’s main gym.