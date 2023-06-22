Crafting theatrical magic with passion and dedication

Stepping into the spotlight, Omar Hansen and Lori Prescott’s names echo throughout the theater community for their reputation as master storytellers and architects of captivating performances.

Omar Hansen, writer and director. Photo credit: Chester Chan.

Behind the scenes of their latest production, This Castle Needs a Good Scouring, Hansen and Prescott have assembled a team of talented individuals. Hansen believes that collaborative efforts are the centerpiece to the success of their vision.

“We’ve had amazing sound and set designers, music coordinators, and the conductor of the orchestra actually helped redo the orchestrations for this production,” Hansen said.

Other than the familiar story of Cinderella, Hansen found inspiration for his play that cultivated the classic tale with some twist.

“I wanted to write a musical and I had two influences,” Hansen said. “The first being Gilbert and Sullivan, which are great opera writers, and the humor from Monty Python.”

Hansen also snuck in some German references, drawn from his two-year immersion in the language and culture during his time in Germany.

“This has been our life,” Hansen said. “My wife Lori Prescott and I met in a production of King Lear at BYU, and we’ve been doing theater together ever since, which is over 40 years.”

Hansen is a retired college professor who taught at BYU-Idaho for 20 years. He and his wife have been inseparable on and off the stage, supporting each other’s artistic endeavors and creating theatrical memories together.

Lori Prescott Hansen in her element. Photo credit: Chester Chan.

While Hansen sets his focus on teaching acting, Prescott usually manages stage direction. Although, one week before opening night, an unexpected departure caused Prescott to step into the spotlight, as one of the lead roles.