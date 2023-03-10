Crispy Cones jumps into Shark Tank

Crispy Cones, a dessert company founded by Jeremy Carlson in 2018, is set to debut on ABC’s Shark Tank on March 17.

Jeremy Carlson, who spent two years serving a mission in the Czech Republic, was inspired by the traditional dessert he discovered there and decided to bring it back to the U.S. and revolutionize it in an American way.

“We are so excited to not only be able to share our product with the Sharks but now with the whole country virtually in our Shark Tank episode airing on March 17,” Jeremy Carlson said.

In 2019, Kaitlyn Sims Carlson, a former communication student at BYU-Idaho, helped the company with their social media. In 2020, she married Jeremy and became a combined business owner. The couple worked day and night to strategize how to grow the business — in August 2021, they opened their second location and first storefront in Logan, UT.

Today, Crispy Cones has two corporate stores and has sold 11 franchise units. In January 2022, the company applied to Shark Tank, a show that Jeremy has been a fan of since he was young. A few months later, they were contacted by producers who loved their business and wanted to move their application forward.

After an eight-month application process, Crispy Cones was chosen to fly out to Los Angeles in September 2022 to pitch in front of the Sharks. The whole experience was surreal for the couple, who watched the Sharks eat their product right in front of them.

Now the company is excited to share its product with the Sharks and the whole country virtually in their Shark Tank episode airing on March 17. Kaitlyn is thrilled to share the news with the communication department and university, stating that her experience at BYU-I had a great impact on being able to get to this point.

“I am excited to share my successes with you,” Kaitlyn Carlson said. “My experience at BYU-Idaho had a great impact on being able to get to this point.”

Crispy Cones believes that their cones have what it takes to become the next big thing in the dessert industry, and their appearance on Shark Tank is sure to give them a boost. Fans of the show and dessert lovers alike can tune in to see if the Sharks take a bite out of this unique and tasty treat.

To enjoy Crispy Cones check out their store here in Rexburg. For more information about the company and its product, check out its website.