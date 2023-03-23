Cultural Night celebrates diversity at BYU-I

Cultural Night brought BYU-Idaho students together to share their cultures through song, dance and performance on Friday.

“I feel Cultural Night is about celebrating our differences,” said Hana Handa, a sophomore studying communication. “Because we all have different backgrounds, we are all unique and special. I’m Peruvian, so my culture is pretty strong back home. Here, I had to get used to different flavors, music, customs and traditions. So, I feel that cultural night takes me home somehow.”

Performances included everything from beatboxing to dances with knives. Many people came to support roommates, friends or family members.

“My roommate performed with India,” said Karlee Klitgaard, a junior studying theater. “It was so fun watching her perform and just seeing the variety of countries and what they brought.”

Many attendees wore traditional clothing from their respective cultures. Audiences cheered and sang between performances.

“You could feel the excitement and support,” said Amanda Newman, a senior studying theatre. “It’s a celebration of what people are proud of, parts that don’t get adequately shown.”

To attend the next Cultural Night or other events on campus, visit the BYU-I Ticket Office.