Cultural Night: ‘See the World in One Night’

Imagine a night when you can travel the world, experience different cultures and witness incredible performances all without leaving your seat.
On March 18, BYU-Idaho students from different backgrounds had the chance to showcase their culture through song and dance. Cultural Night took place in the Hart Auditorium — the seats were full of people excited to see all 15 performances.
Flags from countries all around the world outline the stage. The audience consisted of many ethnicities there to celebrate their homes at Cultural Night.
Cultural Night is held every semester and is sponsored by Student Activities.