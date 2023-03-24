Home Campus Cultural Night: ‘See the World in One Night’

Chester Chan
Culture Night By: Chester Chan

Imagine a night when you can travel the world, experience different cultures and witness incredible performances all without leaving your seat.

On March 18, BYU-Idaho students from different backgrounds had the chance to showcase their culture through song and dance. Cultural Night took place in the Hart Auditorium — the seats were full of people excited to see all 15 performances.

Flags from countries all around the world outline the stage. The audience consisted of many ethnicities there to celebrate their homes at Cultural Night.

Cultural Night is held every semester and is sponsored by Student Activities.

Sixteen women from different cultures and backgrounds dance together at Cultural Night By: Chester Chan
A Polynesian dancer performs “Jungle” at Culture Night BY: Chester Chan
A tribute to Bollywood By: Chester Chan
An African dance group performs at Culture Night By: Chester Chan
A tribute to the Pacific Islands By: Chester Chan
Chinese beatboxer from Japan performs at Culture Night By: Chester Chan
A dancer at Culture Night By: Chester Chan
Students from South Korea perform K-pop at Culture Night By: Chester Chan
Athen Canyon from the Navajo Nation performs traditional tribal dance By: Chester Chan
Columbian dance group performs at Culture Night By: Chester Chan
African dancer performs at Culture Night By: Chester Chan
Two women (Athen Canyon and Shenia Benally) perform a traditional Native American song By: Chester Chan
A dancer at Culture Night By: Chester Chan

