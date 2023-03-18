Dance the night away with BYU-I weekly activities

On Tuesdays and Wednesdays, students are invited to throw on some dancing shoes and practice their moves at the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center’s Little Ballroom on the second floor.

Latin dancing, ballroom, swing and country dancing are offered to students at $3 a ticket with their I-Card.

Latin dancing is on Tuesdays.

Different types of dancing will be taught from 8 to 9 p.m., which include salsa, bachata, tango and more. The dance will start after instruction and go until 11 p.m.

Ballroom and swing dancing are also on Tuesdays.

Instruction starts at 8 p.m. and goes until 8:30 p.m. Dancing lasts until 11 p.m.

Country dancing is on Wednesdays.

The I-Belong website says, “Ready to channel your inner cowboy? Country Dancing is every Wednesday from 7-11, Instruction is 7-8.”

To buy tickets to these events, visit the BYU-Idaho ticket office or visit its website.