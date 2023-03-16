Devotional highlights: Applying the doctrine of Jesus Christ to our lives

On Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center, Elder Peter M. Johnson, a General Authority Seventy, gave his devotional talk, which focused on how individuals can use Jesus Christ’s teachings to reach their full potential.

He began his talk by inviting the Holy Ghost to the devotional and explaining how having the guidance of the Spirit can help others feel the importance of Christ’s doctrine. He promised blessings to those who would be able to understand the teachings of Christ through the Holy Ghost.

“My friends, as disciples of Jesus Christ, I invite the Holy Ghost to be with us as we discuss the importance of applying the doctrine of Jesus into our lives,” Johnson said. “Jesus Christ taught eternal truths, extended invitations to act and promised blessings to those who acted in faith to fulfill His invitations.”

He shared a passage from a talk by President Russell M. Nelson; the passage highlighted the significance of the Lord’s knowledge and used an example from 3 Nephi 11 in the Book of Mormon. He spoke of Christ’s visit to the Americas being such a groundbreaking event for the people because they had faith that He would come.

According to Johnson, knowing the doctrine is not enough. Faith in Christ is required in order to fully understand His teachings.

“Developing faith in Jesus Christ and in His Atonement starts with a desire to believe Jesus, followed by putting forth the effort required to know Him,” Johnson said. “Faith is the principle of action and power.”

Johnson gave various experiences in which he had exercised faith in Christ. He shared the story of when he found The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was baptized at 19. A year later, he served a mission in Birmingham, Alabama. Another lesson he learned regarding Christ’s doctrine is that faith can be strengthened when individuals repent with faith in Christ and the Atonement.

“Faith in Jesus Christ, coupled with sincere repentance, provides access to His divine power,” Johnson said. “Repentance is to change. It is a process we experience as we become all that Heavenly Father desires us to become.”

In closing, he shared his testimony with the congregation and promised a specific blessing to all those who would strive to better understand the doctrines of Christ through the Holy Ghost and have profound faith in His name.

“As we consistently and intentionally apply Jesus Christ’s doctrine into our lives, I promise that you will have the strength to overcome temptations,” Johnson said. “You will find hope even amid challenges and disappointments, you will not be discouraged and you will feel the love of God in your life and know you are never alone. I leave you with my love and my witness that God lives, Jesus is the Christ, and this is His Church, even The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”