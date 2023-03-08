Devotional highlights: ‘Living our best life through trusting the Lord’

On Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center, Roy Sleight, director of Institutional Data and Analysis Services, shared his devotional address and focused on trusting in Heavenly Father and His plan for each of His children.

Sleight started his talk by mentioning that he initially had an artificial intelligence bot write his devotional talk, and while it did look like a well-structured talk for a devotional setting, Sleight knew it wasn’t what the Lord wanted for Him. He compared this to what plans the Lord has for everyone. According to Sleight, Heavenly Father knows us better than anything else.

“Brothers and sisters, isn’t it wonderful that we have a loving, omnipotent Heavenly Father who knows us better than we know ourselves?” Sleight said. “He knows how to help us grow, ease our burdens, comfort us in times of trial and what will make us happy and bring us joy.”

Sleight continued his address by sharing various personal experiences. When he finished high school he planned to continue his career in hopes to be an engineer, but his college classes turned out to be more challenging than he originally thought.

Over time he recognized that he never asked the Lord what was best for him and decided to pray about it. Although his divine response wasn’t immediate, he put his education on hold and served a mission. In 1996, Sleight served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in London, England.

“Brothers and sisters, how do we learn to trust God and have faith that He knows and wants what’s best for us?” Sleight said. “As I pondered this question, I thought of Nephi. I love his unwavering faith as he declared to his father: ‘I will and do the things which the Lord hath commanded, for I know that the Lord giveth no commandments unto the children of men, save he shall prepare a way for them that they may accomplish the thing which he commandeth them.'”

Sleight shared his testimony with the congregation and promised those who would let God guide their lives would live more harmoniously and lightly. He promised all that the Lord would help them be the person they need to become successful personally and spiritually.

“Take the time and enjoy the here and now of your journey,” Sleight said. “As you move forward with faith, trusting the Lord and watching for the miracles the Lord will perform on your behalf, you will find your burdens lightened and He will gradually mold you into the person you are meant to become.”