Devotional sneak peek: Amy Hanks

On Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center, Amy Hanks, a chemistry professor, will deliver her devotional address. The message will focus on individuals discovering Heavenly Father’s plan for themselves while balancing personal and professional plans.

Hanks wants to focus specifically on this aspect of the gospel because it’s something she’s struggled with in her life and has spent lots of time pondering. She hopes to help students understand that life can be more enjoyable with Heavenly Father’s help.

“Life is a challenge in personal and professional and spiritual and family life,” Hanks said. “Everywhere it’s a challenge, but if you recognize that it’s a challenge, that it’s supposed to be hard and if you use the guidance of Heavenly Father to manage those challenges and make the best decisions, I think your life will maybe not be easy, but more pleasant.”

In preparation for her message, Hanks invites students and faculty to do what she does when preparing for general conference and other church talks — pray to hear something that may be helpful. According to her, the spirit will work in different ways for those willing to listen.

While many will receive her address, Hanks hopes that each individual recognizes the love that Heavenly Father has for them and that He can be helpful to His children when they reciprocate that love.

“Heavenly Father knows each of us and knows our triumphs and our struggles and the things we’re currently struggling with and also what might come up in our life,” Hanks said. “If we have a relationship with Heavenly Father, then when certain things happen or when we need to make decisions about our life, if we have created that relationship with Heavenly Father and we understand that He is a loving father, He can help us make those decisions.”

Hanks was born in Logan, Utah, and has taught introductory chemistry classes at BYU-Idaho for over 20 years. She has six siblings and 42 nieces and nephews.