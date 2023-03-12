Devotional sneak peek: Elder Peter M. Johnson

Elder Peter M. Johnson, General Authority Seventy, will address BYU-Idaho in a devotional on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., in the BYU-Idaho Center.

Elder Johnson invites students and faculty to ponder the question, “How can I apply the doctrine of Christ into my life?” in preparation for Tuesday’s devotional. Additionally, he’s encouraged attendees to study 2 Nephi: 31.

Elder Johnson also invited those interested in listening to his devotional to watch “Running Toward the Light.” A video produced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints about Elder Johnson’s life and conversion to the Church.

Students can prepare for the devotional by leaving a comment or reading peers’ comments on the devotional discussion board.

Several students have already read, watched and commented on the material provided by Elder Johnson.

Cecilia Patterson, a student at BYU-I commented, “Your video brought many memories back of my own childhood. … Everyday I know what a blessing it is to be worthy of the covenants I have made. I recognize all I have comes from the Lord, I will be a tool in his hand to build the kingdom of God!”

Elder Johnson grew up in New York City. He served a mission in the Alabama Birmingham Mission. After serving for several years as an Area Seventy, he was called as a General Authority Seventy in 2019.

Anyone wanting to watch the devotional remotely can access it live through the BYU-I website.