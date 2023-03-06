Devotional sneak peek: Roy Sleight

On Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center, Roy Sleight, director of Institutional Data and Analysis Services, will give his devotional talk. He will focus on making the most of life and doing so with a gospel standpoint.

While pondering on what to speak on, Sleight decided on trusting in the Lord because he felt it was most in line with other themes from previous devotional and conference talks. He wanted to speak on something that would help students in this day and age.

“As I was thinking about what I could share that especially students and anyone could benefit from, it seemed like there was a theme from conference and my own life of how important it is to trust in the Lord,” Sleight said. “I’ve had some wonderful opportunities in my life where I’ve had to trust the Lord in some things that are just really difficult and over the years I’ve seen what’s come of it.”

In preparation for his message on Tuesday, Sleight recommends students participate in the discussion board, but also invites them to contemplate some of the life-changing decisions they will need to make in the future and how the Lord’s hand can play a part in making those decisions.

“Take some time and ponder about the life-changing decisions you will need to make in the near future,” Sleight said. “I know we’ve had a couple of devotionals recently that talk about that, so hopefully you’ve already been thinking about those things. Read your patriarchal blessing and outline what the Lord has planned for you in your life.”

Another reason he chose to speak on this topic is that he feels it is something everyone can relate to. According to Sleight, just about every member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints can get in the habit of going through the motions and forget to do things to strengthen their testimonies and trust in the Lord.

“It’s really easy to get caught up with our day-to-day tasks and while you get caught up with those tasks, if you’re not careful, it becomes very repetitive,” Sleight said. “If you take time to ponder and think about where you’re going and what type of person you’re trying to come, it can help change that trajectory to where you’re improving and becoming more like our Father in Heaven wants us to become.”

Sleight grew up in Logan, Utah, and served a mission in London, England from 1996-1998. He graduated from Utah State University and has been a part of BYU-Idaho’s faculty since March 2010. While he has had different roles, each of them has tended to data analysis. He and his wife have one boy and three girls.