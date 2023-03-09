Duo authentication gets an update

On Thursday, March 9, the Duo Authentication mobile application that students use to sign in to their BYU-Idaho accounts started to look a bit different than usual. While it previously allowed students to choose between a push notification, phone call or verification code, the new version now offers additional options such as text message passcodes and bypass codes.

Those who are already set up with Duo will have the same preferences for the two-step verification process as before but can change it as they please.

If any students are experiencing difficulties with an unstable internet connection, Duo recommends having the mobile app and using either the push notification or mobile passcode options, as these are typically the methods that work best for users.