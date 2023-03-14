Escape rooms puzzle BYU-I students

Students tackled escape rooms from 7-11 p.m. on Saturday in the Hyrum Manwaring Center. The escape rooms took, on average, 15 minutes to complete.

Students in charge of the event helped make the escape rooms. The process of making the escape rooms involved:

— Coming up with a theme

— Making sure they have permission to create the escape room

— Coming up with clues about the room

— Constructing the room

“My favorite part of the event is seeing people enjoy themselves,” said Alma MacDonald, a senior studying operations management.

Alma is a manager of the escape night event and has been helping run BYU-Idaho events for three years.

The looking-glass escape room was MacDonald’s favorite room. Through the looking glass is a reference to Alice and Wonderland. He loves that this escape room was split into three rooms, which included the garden room, Mad Hatters’ room and the Queen of Hearts’ room.

“I had fun opening boxes and solving puzzles,” said Luke Blocker, a freshman majoring in business finance.

Blocker asked Madison Kirkendal, a junior studying biochemical science, to try the escape rooms and she agreed that some rooms were pretty tricky, especially the Mad Scientist room.

“Even though I’m majoring in Biochemical science, it was hard to match the correct bones with each other,” Kirkendal said.