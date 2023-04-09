Esplin’s photography journey at BYU-I

As the world becomes increasingly visual, the demand for professionals skilled in visual communication is growing. Caryn Esplin, a professor in the communication department at BYU-Idaho, has been at the forefront of research and teaching in the field for over two decades.

Esplin will be retiring from BYU-I — this winter semester is her last semester.

Enlighten Project Landing Page

Esplin will be launching a new project called The Enlightened Project. The project will showcase photos and videos of European cultures and landscapes with tutorials and research. Esplin has traveled extensively throughout Indonesia and Europe to focus on this project. Her objective is to educate her current students and the world.

Under her agreement with BYU-I, Esplin will be providing all materials for free, along with various forms of training. The website will offer photography tips and videos that not only teach photography but also aid in the understanding of different cultures. Esplin believes that people are more receptive when they feel that the photographer is genuinely interested in their culture.

The website is accessible to students, future students and anyone interested in learning. Esplin intends to add more content to the site, such as places in Switzerland and Austria. She completed this project five years ago and has now started again for her professional development project.

Photographs from the Enlightened Project By: Caryn Esplin

Esplin will be taking six weeks during the spring semester to travel and add more content to the website. She will be visiting Switzerland, Austria and other European countries. Additionally, she will travel to Indonesia in July to collect more content. The project’s focus is not only on photography but also features interviews with different people Esplin encounters on her travels.

Esplin currently teaches photography classes at BYU-I. She teaches Comm 300 Digital Imaging and Comm 297R Photography practicum.

Issak Rust, a visual communication student shared his classroom and practicum experience in Esplin’s classes as a very memorable one.

“She has provided more learning experiences than just about any other teacher I’ve had, she works hard and expects a lot from her students but she also knows how to laugh and have fun at the same time,” Rust said. “One of the most valuable lessons taught would be to ‘find new angles.’ It’s easy to be stuck in doing the same thing as everyone else.”

To showcase Esplin’s work, this is a gallery of some of her student’s work from her final Comm 300 class in the winter 2023 semester. The photos were taken from her Riverfront Retreat on the Buffalo River in Island Park.

Portrait

“The Goddess” By: Elizabeth Hillsmann

“Belle In Bloom” By: Kylee Bodily

Scanography

“Maestro” By: Jayden Davie

Landscape

“Island Park Winter Night Sky” By: Kylee Bodily

Product

“Fever Tree” By: Jayden Davie

Macro