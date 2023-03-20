Former BYU-I student accused of spying on roommates to be tried in June

A former BYU-Idaho student pled not guilty to two charges of video voyeurism Monday.

Tyler Morgan, 25, is charged with two counts of video voyeurism after being accused of secretly taking pictures and videos of multiple roommates in Rexburg.

With Morgan’s not-guilty plea, the Madison County District Court arranged a three-day trial to begin on June 28.

Morgan’s attorney, Trent Grant, argued a motion to reduce his bail from the current $50,000 saying that though he understands the severity of the charges, he is not a public risk. He also requested that the Court allow Morgan to return to his home state.

District Judge Steven Boyce denied those motions given Chief Deputy Prosecutor McKinzie Cole’s statement that possible additional charges against the defendant are pending in Madison County as well as Colorado and Texas. Law enforcement is continuing to investigate the case and identify additional alleged victims.

Police say Morgan admitted to using a camera disguised as a wall charger cube to record videos of a roommate in his own bedroom. Morgan also reportedly admitted to using a camera disguised as a shower hook to spy on another roommate.

In the same District Court session, 57-year-old Rexburg resident Timothy Wendzel pled not guilty to a charge of enticing a child through the Internet. Police say a Bonneville County Sheriff undercover detective had conversations with Wendzel on an adult-content social media site in which Wendzel made plans to engage in sexual conduct with an 11-year-old.