Hold the Dice hosts Dungeons & Dragons event

Article written by: Sklyer-Bailey Manapat.

Hold the Dice is campus group that allows anyone to play Dungeons & Dragons, also referred to as D&D, as a player or a dungeon master. In the Crossroads every Thursday at 6:30 p.m., the group always welcomes new players and dungeon masters.

“Come have fun, we are all nerds here,” said Jarom Peterson, a senior and the vice president of Hold the Dice. “We all add to the D&D experience.”

A set of a small village and a castle. Photo credit: Skyler-Bailey Manapat.

Dungeons & Dragons is a table-top role-playing game where the player creates a character and plays in a world where the dungeon master tells a story. The characters can save the kingdom, explore the world, escape trap-filled dungeons and slay ferocious monsters while working together with their party to complete their goal.

“Don’t be nervous, it’s a social club,” said Cody Thornton, a senior and the president of Hold the Dice. “It’s a step away from all of the anxieties and depressive things that life gives.”

For those who enjoy world building and storytelling, being a dungeon master is an option. The dungeon master’s job is to create a world and story where the players can interact and enjoy. Hold the Dice offers dungeon master classes where one can learn the basics of the role and how to make sure the players have as much fun as possible.

“Anyone who wants to be a dungeon master can be one,” Thornton said. “Just come, ask and we will let you DM.”

A group of people receiving instructions for Dungeons & Dragons.

Hold the Dice has been around since 2014. Since then, the group has striven to improve every week. Dungeon master classes start at 5 p.m. and player sign-up starts at 6 p.m. The group plays from 6:30 to 9 p.m. every Thursday.