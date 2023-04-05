Holy Tuesday: Christ teaches in parables

As the Master Teacher, Jesus Christ taught his disciples and those who would listen using parables that we still use today to understand spiritual principles.

On Tuesday of holy week, in Matthew 21:18-22, Christ taught the parable of the fig tree. As He and His disciples were passing by a fruitless fig tree, Christ caused the fig tree to wither away and it did immediately. As the disciples marveled at the power Christ had over nature, He taught them the power of those who have faith in Him.

“Jesus answered and said unto them,” Matthew recorded. “Verily I say unto you, If ye have faith, and doubt not, ye shall not only do this which is done to the fig tree, but also if ye shall say unto this mountain, Be thou removed, and be thou cast into the sea; it shall be done. And all things, whatsoever ye shall ask in prayer, believing, ye shall receive.”

Christ continued to teach other lessons as recorded in the following chapters such as the parable of the marriage of the king’s son, the parable of the 10 virgins and His teaching of the greatest commandment.

When asked by His disciple what the greatest commandment was, according to Matthew 22:37-39, “Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself.”

In an effort to better understand and study Christ’s teachings, especially during this Easter season, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released an online Easter Study Plan. This plan outlines the Savior’s teachings and actions on each day of Holy Week, leading up to His atoning sacrifice and resurrection. It also includes resources for studying those teachings in an effort to inspire and create a larger focus on Christ.

“The more we know about the Savior’s ministry and mission — the more we understand His doctrine and what He did for us — the more we know that He can provide the power that we need for our lives,” said President Russell M. Nelson

On Palm Sunday, President Nelson released an Easter message on forgiveness available on YouTube, inviting others to ponder on those who may need to forgive others. In return, he promises that for providing forgiveness to others, “the Savior will relieve you of anger, resentment and pain.”

For more information on Easter preparation, visit the Church website.