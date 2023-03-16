HOPE is Possible event promises open conversation

On Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Hyrum Manwaring Center Special Events room, students will speak about their experiences dealing with physical and mental challenges and finding hope.

Two speakers will share available, campus resources that can help students who face physical and mental challenges. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a Q&A with the speakers.

“Students with physical/mental challenges, or those with friends or roommates who deal with them, will realize they are not alone — many others struggle too,” said Doug Stutz, the service activities and event coordinator. “By hearing and observing students who are dealing successfully with their challenges, we hope they will gain hope for what’s possible — that they can have a life of joy and peace amid the storms raging in their lives.”

Rachel Weiss, a sophomore studying graphic design, has been working as a campus coordinator with I-Serve for the last two semesters and created this event to share her story.

“So many students here suffer in silence. Everyone sees me at I-Serve events running things, but they don’t know behind the scenes the things that happen,” Rachel said. “And that’s how so many people are. There are so many things that are going on that no one else knows about. … We’re really passionate about helping other students feel like they’re not alone and that hope is possible.”

Students can register for the event on I-Belong.